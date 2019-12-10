|
DUNCAN, Lance Ernest (Louie). Peacefully on the 8th December, 2019 at Cardrona Resthome, Putaruru. Aged 75 years. Dearly loved husband to Carol. Much loved Dad and father-in-law to Colin and Shauna, Richard and Lena, Leon and Brenda. Loved Poppa to Ashlee, Nicky, Andrew and Tyler; Trey, Lance and Selena, Hayden, Shelby and Daniel, and Great Poppa of Salem, Lakelen, Lillian, Ava-Rose, and Tobias. "Gone up the Boohai, shooting pukekos with a long handled shovel." Donations to the Cancer Society would be appreciated and may be left at the service. A service for Lance will be held at the Putaruru Golf Club, Back Lichfield Road, on Thursday 12th December, 2019 at 1 p.m. followed by private cremation. South Waikato Funeral Services Ltd, P O Box 459, Tokoroa FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019