South Waikato Funeral Services
24 Commerce Street
Tokoroa , Waikato
07-886 5160
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
1:00 p.m.
Putaruru Golf Club
Back Lichfield Road
Lance Ernest (Louie) DUNCAN

Lance Ernest (Louie) DUNCAN Notice
DUNCAN, Lance Ernest (Louie). Peacefully on the 8th December, 2019 at Cardrona Resthome, Putaruru. Aged 75 years. Dearly loved husband to Carol. Much loved Dad and father-in-law to Colin and Shauna, Richard and Lena, Leon and Brenda. Loved Poppa to Ashlee, Nicky, Andrew and Tyler; Trey, Lance and Selena, Hayden, Shelby and Daniel, and Great Poppa of Salem, Lakelen, Lillian, Ava-Rose, and Tobias. "Gone up the Boohai, shooting pukekos with a long handled shovel." Donations to the Cancer Society would be appreciated and may be left at the service. A service for Lance will be held at the Putaruru Golf Club, Back Lichfield Road, on Thursday 12th December, 2019 at 1 p.m. followed by private cremation. South Waikato Funeral Services Ltd, P O Box 459, Tokoroa FDANZ



Published in The New Zealand Herald from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019
