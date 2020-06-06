|
|
|
DUFF, Lance. 13577 RNZN Seaman. Korean Conflict. Passed away peacefully after a long illness with his loving wife by his side, aged 84. Much loved husband of Patricia. Loving father and father in- law of Peggy-Sue and Philip, Jamie and Karen, Matthew and Marcelle, Carlos and Gaia, Simon and Katherine, William. Loved grandad, great grandad, brother, uncle and friend to many. A special thanks to Jim Presland for being such a good mate. Special thanks to the wonderful staff of ward 72, Auckland City Hospital for their love and care. At Lance's request a private cremation will be held.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 6, 2020