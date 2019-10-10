Home

Te Awamutu Funeral Services
570 Alexandra St
Te Awamutu , Waikato
07-871 5131
COOMBES, Lance Alan. Passed away peacefully at home with his beloved family at his side on Tuesday 8th October 2019, in his 77th year. Dearly loved and cherished husband of Dulcie for 52 years. Treasured father and father in law of Michelle and Harry, Cameron and Sheree. Adored grandfather of Ashton, Jake, Madison and Carter. "Forever in our hearts. Our memories will never fade." A celebration of Lance's life will be held at Claudelands Events Centre, Brooklyn Road, Hamilton, on Monday 14th October at 12 noon Entry through Gate 4 Brooklyn Road. Our heartfelt thanks is extended to Waikato Hospital Oncology staff, also Hospice nurses and Dr Ed Barrio. In lieu of flowers, donations to Hospice Waikato, would be appreciated, PO Box 325 Waikato Mail Centre, Hamilton or these may be left at the service. All communications to the Coombes family, PO Box 137, Te Awamutu 3840. Te Awamutu Funeral Services FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2019
