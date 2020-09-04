|
EVERITT, Lamorna (nee Sleeman). Lamorna passed away peacefully at home on Monday 24th August 2020 surrounded by her family, aged 81 years. Dearly loved wife of John (Jack) Everitt (deceased), and partner of Henry Rose (deceased). Beloved mum and mother-in- law of Lee-Anne and Ross, Scott and Anita, Michael and Sonya, Jeff and Angela. Adored Gran and Great Gran to her grandchildren. You will be forever in our hearts xx Special thanks to Totara Hospice, the team at Middlemore hospital and also the district nurses who cared for Lamorna during her illness. A private service to celebrate Lamorna's life has already been held.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 4, 2020