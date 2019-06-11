GOONERATNE, Dr Lalith Srimathie. Passed away peacefully on 9 June 2019 surrounded by her family.Beloved wife of Dr Raj Gooneratne. Dearly loved mother of Dhilum and Rajeeva and mother-in-law of Steve and Sascha; adored Grandmother of Ishaan, Amy and Mala; cherished sister of Mohanlal, Nimal and Nihal (deceased); loved Aunt, esteemed colleague and valued friend of many. A celebration of Lalith Srimathie's life will be held at All Saints Chapel, Purewa Crematorium. 100 St Johns Road, Meadowbank on Friday 14 June 2019, at 11.30 am followed by a Private Cremation. PLEASE NOTE CHANGE OF TIME. In memory of Lalith Srimathie, donations may be made to Parkinson's New Zealand Charitable Trust (parkinsons.org.nz) or the Auckland Buddhist Vihara, 29 Harris Rd, Mt Wellington. Special thanks to the medical and nursing staff of Auckland Hospital for their compassion and care. Our family would love to receive your memories and thoughts of our darling wife, mother and grandmother: [email protected] gmail.com







Published in The New Zealand Herald from June 11 to June 12, 2019