Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sibuns Funeral Directors & Advisors
582 Remuera Rd
Auckland, Auckland
(09) 520 3119
Resources
More Obituaries for Lalith GOONERATNE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dr Lalith Srimathie GOONERATNE

Notice Condolences

Dr Lalith Srimathie GOONERATNE Notice
GOONERATNE, Dr Lalith Srimathie. Passed away peacefully on 9 June 2019 surrounded by her family.Beloved wife of Dr Raj Gooneratne. Dearly loved mother of Dhilum and Rajeeva and mother-in-law of Steve and Sascha; adored Grandmother of Ishaan, Amy and Mala; cherished sister of Mohanlal, Nimal and Nihal (deceased); loved Aunt, esteemed colleague and valued friend of many. A celebration of Lalith Srimathie's life will be held at All Saints Chapel, Purewa Crematorium. 100 St Johns Road, Meadowbank on Friday 14 June 2019, at 11.30 am followed by a Private Cremation. PLEASE NOTE CHANGE OF TIME. In memory of Lalith Srimathie, donations may be made to Parkinson's New Zealand Charitable Trust (parkinsons.org.nz) or the Auckland Buddhist Vihara, 29 Harris Rd, Mt Wellington. Special thanks to the medical and nursing staff of Auckland Hospital for their compassion and care. Our family would love to receive your memories and thoughts of our darling wife, mother and grandmother: [email protected] gmail.com



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald from June 11 to June 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.