Home

POWERED BY

Services
Forrest Funeral Services
8 Glen Rd
Browns Bay, Auckland
(09) 479 5956
Resources
More Obituaries for Lalita NATALI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lalita Sundari NATALI

Add a Memory
Lalita Sundari NATALI Notice
NATALI, Lalita Sundari. Passed away suddenly at Bupa, Hugh Green on December 28 2019 in her 98th year. Much loved eldest Daughter of the late Jelal (Mick) and Kate (Kit) ex Waimiha and Browns Bay. Wonderful sister to Mervoni (Tauranga), the late Ray (Orewa) and youngest sister, Leoni. Never to be forgotten Aunty to her 2 Nieces, 9 Nephews and their families in New Zealand and Australia. At Lalita's request, a service has not been held and no flowers to her sisters. But a donation to a charity of your choice in her memory would be her wish as she herself donated to over 41 charities. A very big thanks to all the staff and management at Hugh Green. Her past 22 months there were filled with joy and laughter.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lalita's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -