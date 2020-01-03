|
NATALI, Lalita Sundari. Passed away suddenly at Bupa, Hugh Green on December 28 2019 in her 98th year. Much loved eldest Daughter of the late Jelal (Mick) and Kate (Kit) ex Waimiha and Browns Bay. Wonderful sister to Mervoni (Tauranga), the late Ray (Orewa) and youngest sister, Leoni. Never to be forgotten Aunty to her 2 Nieces, 9 Nephews and their families in New Zealand and Australia. At Lalita's request, a service has not been held and no flowers to her sisters. But a donation to a charity of your choice in her memory would be her wish as she herself donated to over 41 charities. A very big thanks to all the staff and management at Hugh Green. Her past 22 months there were filled with joy and laughter.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 3, 2020