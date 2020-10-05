Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Lalarie BAAR
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lalarie Tasma (Morgan) BAAR


1921 - 2020
Add a Memory
Lalarie Tasma (Morgan) BAAR Notice
BAAR, Lalarie Tasma (nee Morgan). "Gran", November 11, 1921- September 30, 2020. Died peacefully after a short illness, surrounded by her family. Mother of Emily and Milton, mother-in-law to Susan, grandmother of Sarah and Julia and great grandmother of Basil. Please celebrate her life and memory with a strong Gin and Tonic, with only one ice cube. No flowers or cards please, but a donation to the Australian Cancer Research Foundation would be appreciated. Private service will be held.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lalarie's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -