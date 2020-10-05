|
BAAR, Lalarie Tasma (nee Morgan). "Gran", November 11, 1921- September 30, 2020. Died peacefully after a short illness, surrounded by her family. Mother of Emily and Milton, mother-in-law to Susan, grandmother of Sarah and Julia and great grandmother of Basil. Please celebrate her life and memory with a strong Gin and Tonic, with only one ice cube. No flowers or cards please, but a donation to the Australian Cancer Research Foundation would be appreciated. Private service will be held.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 5, 2020