PATUMAKA, Lagihomoatu Ailiuua (Homo and Langi). Born 24 January 1928. 92 years old, peacefully passed 17 April 20 at Hillcrest Rest Home, Mangere. Loving wife of the late Ailiuua Patumaka. Cherished mother of Henga, Mepe, Ato, Fila, Mona, Kirk, the late Toni Makata, Moka and Tahalalagi. Beloved to all her grandchildren, nieces and nephews in NZ, Niue and Australia. Fakaue lahi to Makefu Falekaho Atua, Mangere PIPC Church and her weaving groups. Special thanks to all the staff at Hillcrest Rest Home for looking after our nana, mother and aunty. The cleaners, activity and laundry staff, thank you!Rest in peace, our lovely Hibiscus flower. Your sparkling smile will never be forgotten! From the Ailiuua Patumaka families. Koe kia, Mepe, Timothy and Neralie.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 4, 2020