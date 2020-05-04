Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Lagihomoatu PATUMAKA AILIUUA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lagihomoatu (Homo and Langi) PATUMAKA AILIUUA

Add a Memory
Lagihomoatu (Homo and Langi) PATUMAKA AILIUUA Notice
PATUMAKA, Lagihomoatu Ailiuua (Homo and Langi). Born 24 January 1928. 92 years old, peacefully passed 17 April 20 at Hillcrest Rest Home, Mangere. Loving wife of the late Ailiuua Patumaka. Cherished mother of Henga, Mepe, Ato, Fila, Mona, Kirk, the late Toni Makata, Moka and Tahalalagi. Beloved to all her grandchildren, nieces and nephews in NZ, Niue and Australia. Fakaue lahi to Makefu Falekaho Atua, Mangere PIPC Church and her weaving groups. Special thanks to all the staff at Hillcrest Rest Home for looking after our nana, mother and aunty. The cleaners, activity and laundry staff, thank you!Rest in peace, our lovely Hibiscus flower. Your sparkling smile will never be forgotten! From the Ailiuua Patumaka families. Koe kia, Mepe, Timothy and Neralie.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lagihomoatu's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -