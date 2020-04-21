Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Lagihomoatu PATUMAKA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lagihomoatu Ailiuua PATUMAKA

Add a Memory
Lagihomoatu Ailiuua PATUMAKA Notice
PATUMAKA, Lagihomoatu Ailiuua. On 17th April 2020 passed away at Hillcrest Christian Hospital Mangere, Aged 92 years. Loved mother of Langiofila Patumaka Molino and kids. I miss you mum but memories of you and what you taught me. I hold in my hearts your strength skill talent cleanness, I will carry with me forever. Due to restriction the family will bury mum at Puhinui Papatoetoe Friday 24th April 2020. Fuluhi mai ma matua ke mavehe monuina haau a fenoga kehe kaina he atua mai Langiofila Patumaka 0212770630 or 02102352311
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lagihomoatu's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -