PATUMAKA, Lagihomoatu Ailiuua. On 17th April 2020 passed away at Hillcrest Christian Hospital Mangere, Aged 92 years. Loved mother of Langiofila Patumaka Molino and kids. I miss you mum but memories of you and what you taught me. I hold in my hearts your strength skill talent cleanness, I will carry with me forever. Due to restriction the family will bury mum at Puhinui Papatoetoe Friday 24th April 2020. Fuluhi mai ma matua ke mavehe monuina haau a fenoga kehe kaina he atua mai Langiofila Patumaka 0212770630 or 02102352311
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 21, 2020