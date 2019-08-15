Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Laetitia FERGUSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Laetitia Margaret FERGUSON

Add a Memory
Laetitia Margaret FERGUSON Notice
FERGUSON, Laetitia Margaret. Laetitia passed away peacefully at Kauri Lodge, Kaeo on 12 August 2019. Aged 88 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Lindo. Dearly loved mother of Jan and William and daughter- in-law Jessica. Grandmother of Daniel, Miles, Anna and Harrye and great grandmother of Luka. A special thanks to all the attentive and caring staff at Kauri Lodge. A service will be held at St Andrews Church in Mangonui at 2pm on Friday 16 August 2019 prior to private cremation.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Laetitia's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.