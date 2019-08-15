|
FERGUSON, Laetitia Margaret. Laetitia passed away peacefully at Kauri Lodge, Kaeo on 12 August 2019. Aged 88 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Lindo. Dearly loved mother of Jan and William and daughter- in-law Jessica. Grandmother of Daniel, Miles, Anna and Harrye and great grandmother of Luka. A special thanks to all the attentive and caring staff at Kauri Lodge. A service will be held at St Andrews Church in Mangonui at 2pm on Friday 16 August 2019 prior to private cremation.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 15, 2019