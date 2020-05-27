Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ninness Funeral Home
17 Kenepuru Dve
Auckland, Auckland
09-237 4174
Resources
More Obituaries for Lady ADAMS-SCHNEIDER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lady Shirley Lois ADAMS-SCHNEIDER

Add a Memory
Lady Shirley Lois ADAMS-SCHNEIDER Notice
ADAMS-SCHNEIDER, Lady Shirley Lois. Passed away peacefully at Malvina Major Hospital on 20 May 2020, in her 95th year. Dearly loved wife of the late Rt. Hon. Sir Lancelot Adams- Schneider KCMG. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Vincent and Jeanette, Warren and Benita, Jillian and Valance (deceased). Special grandma to Penelope, Justine, Frances; James, Sarah, Jayne; David, Jason, Michelle. A loved great- grandmother to her 14 great- grandchildren. The Lord is my light and my salvation Psalm 27:1 The family would like to thank the staff at Malvina Major Hospital for their loving long- term care of Lady Shirley. In accordance with her wishes, she has been laid to rest by her immediate family. Messages for the family can be sent c/- Mrs Jillian Dimock, PO Box 50 347, Porirua, 5240. Ninness Funeral Home (04) 237-4174 FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lady's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -