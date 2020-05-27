|
ADAMS-SCHNEIDER, Lady Shirley Lois. Passed away peacefully at Malvina Major Hospital on 20 May 2020, in her 95th year. Dearly loved wife of the late Rt. Hon. Sir Lancelot Adams- Schneider KCMG. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Vincent and Jeanette, Warren and Benita, Jillian and Valance (deceased). Special grandma to Penelope, Justine, Frances; James, Sarah, Jayne; David, Jason, Michelle. A loved great- grandmother to her 14 great- grandchildren. The Lord is my light and my salvation Psalm 27:1 The family would like to thank the staff at Malvina Major Hospital for their loving long- term care of Lady Shirley. In accordance with her wishes, she has been laid to rest by her immediate family. Messages for the family can be sent c/- Mrs Jillian Dimock, PO Box 50 347, Porirua, 5240. Ninness Funeral Home (04) 237-4174 FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 27, 2020