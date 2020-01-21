|
MACLEAN, Lachlan. On the 19 of January 2019, aged 88. Lachlan passed away, finally at peace. Beloved husband of Cathy, adored father of Christine, Morag and Anne-Marie, loved by sons-in-law, Morris, Gerry and Martyn. Cherished Granddad, Shen (Poppy) to Stephanie, Danielle, Aidan, Callum, Hamish, Isla and Lukey. Much loved by his nephews in Stornoway, Bugsy, Don and Gordy. Friend to many and loved by many. You will be so sadly missed, may the Lord bless you and keep you in his care. The family are so grateful for the warm and loving care given by Rata team at Sunset home and also the wonderful staff at Auckland Hospital. A service to celebrate Lachlan's life will be held at Blockhouse Bay Community Church, 76 Dundale Avenue, Blockhouse Bay on Friday 24 January 2020 at 1pm
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 21, 2020