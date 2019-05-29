CRAIG, Kyra Anne Bernadette (Kyra) (nee Newton). On May 29, 2018 Born October 08, 1956. In loving memory of Kyra who passed away 1 year ago who was mum to all Barbara and Mark also Callum and Andie. Grandmother to Bree, Emma, O'Conner and Xavier. Beautiful wife, lover and best friend to Gordon. Kyra you were the person who we all turned to in hour of need. There is now a large void in our lives. You were our Florence Nightingale and your lamp shone so bright for us. I am so sorry I did not keep my promise to your mum, to keep you well, look after you more. Be at peace my love, you will not be forgotten. Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 29, 2019