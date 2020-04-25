Home

Kyösti Kalevi LAJUNEN

Kyösti Kalevi LAJUNEN Notice
LAJUNEN, Kyösti Kalevi. Passed away peacefully on April 20, 2020. Dearly loved father of Bonnie and Katrina. Much loved Pappa of Finn, Angus, Max and Benji. Loved son, brother, uncle and friend. In our hearts forever, remembered for his cheeky smile, his mischief-making, generosity and hospitality. Our family would like to express our sincere thanks to the staff of the Duchess Wing at Princess Alexandra Rest Home for their kindness and thoughtful care of Kyösti. A cremation has taken place and a memorial will be held at a later date. Messages to the Lajunen Family, C/- PO Box 439, Napier 4140. Takana on elämän tuulet Eteenpäin ikuinen rauha. Behind is the winds of life Ahead eternal peace.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 25, 2020
