QUARRELL, Kylie Janice (Davison). 25 August 1979 - 23 September 2020. Passed away peacefully and comfortably at Portland District health. Loved wife of Steve and awesome mum of Oscar and Isaac. Adored daughter of Brian and Janice, and sister of Craig and Lesley. She fought, she was courageous, she was exhausted, but gave cancer a fair kick where it hurts. Our hero. I am so proud of you, especially of how you took this all on - I love you forever. - Steve. You accomplished so much in your short life and I watched how strong you were. - Love Oscar. I love you. I miss you so much.- Love Isaac. Shine bright in the sky We all love you. A service has been held for Kylie with family and close friends.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 2, 2020