Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Kylie QUARRELL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kylie Janice (Davison) QUARRELL


1979 - 2020
Add a Memory
Kylie Janice (Davison) QUARRELL Notice
QUARRELL, Kylie Janice (Davison). 25 August 1979 - 23 September 2020. Passed away peacefully and comfortably at Portland District health. Loved wife of Steve and awesome mum of Oscar and Isaac. Adored daughter of Brian and Janice, and sister of Craig and Lesley. She fought, she was courageous, she was exhausted, but gave cancer a fair kick where it hurts. Our hero. I am so proud of you, especially of how you took this all on - I love you forever. - Steve. You accomplished so much in your short life and I watched how strong you were. - Love Oscar. I love you. I miss you so much.- Love Isaac. Shine bright in the sky We all love you. A service has been held for Kylie with family and close friends.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kylie's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -