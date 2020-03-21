|
BRIGGS, Kurt Warren (Plonker). Sunrise 03 October 1976 and sunset 22 March 2019. Fishing, shooting, hunting, furniture maker, cartoonist and all round bloody good guy. Loved and missed by so many people. Dearly loved son of Grant and Diane and brother to Carla. "We had no chance to say goodbye, we know you are in the happy hunting ground in the sky, your 42 years on earth was done, some day in time we will again be one." Love, peace and happiness be with you always.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 21, 2020