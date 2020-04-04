|
|
|
IVERSEN, Kurt Rix. Born Aarhus, Denmark on 13th April 1941. Passed away at his home in Waihi on 1st April 2020. Beloved husband of Marg. Much loved dad of Tineke and Robin, Kristian and Sharron, and Carl and Julie. Morfar to Campbell, Rory, and Tamsin; Farfar to Clayton, Nathaniel, and Travis; Hazel, Max, and Hamish. Loved son of the late Eleanora (Sofie) and the late Soren Holger. Youngest brother of the late Alice, and the late Palle and Glen. A private cremation has been held.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 4, 2020