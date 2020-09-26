|
BREMNER, Kura Jocelyn. 1 October 1927 - 23 September 2020. Beloved wife of the late Doug . Loved mother of Kathryn (Kaye) and Neil Cullen, Lynn and John Janssen, Keith and Clare (deceased), James and Mary, Ann (deceased) and Ian Burt, and Lhea Taylor. Adored Nan of 17 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. Will be sorely missed by us all. Forever in our hearts. A celebration of Jocelyn's life to be held on Thursday 1st October 2020 in Te Kuiti at V. J. Williams Chapel, 33 King Street, at 11am.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 26, 2020