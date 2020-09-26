Home

Williams V J & Sons Ltd
King St
Te Kuiti , Waikato 07-878 6100
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Williams V J & Sons Ltd
King St
Te Kuiti , Waikato 07-878 6100
Kura Jocelyn BREMNER


1927 - 2020
Kura Jocelyn BREMNER Notice
BREMNER, Kura Jocelyn. 1 October 1927 - 23 September 2020. Beloved wife of the late Doug . Loved mother of Kathryn (Kaye) and Neil Cullen, Lynn and John Janssen, Keith and Clare (deceased), James and Mary, Ann (deceased) and Ian Burt, and Lhea Taylor. Adored Nan of 17 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. Will be sorely missed by us all. Forever in our hearts. A celebration of Jocelyn's life to be held on Thursday 1st October 2020 in Te Kuiti at V. J. Williams Chapel, 33 King Street, at 11am.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 26, 2020
