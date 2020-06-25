Home

Thursday, Jun. 25, 2020
6:00 p.m.
Church Unlimited
3 Te Atatu Road
Glendene
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 26, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Church Unlimited
3 Te Atatu Road
Glendene
TULISI, Kumisifa Malotele (nee Sipeli). Born 9 November 1926, and passed away on Monday 22 June 2020, at home surrounded by family. Beloved daughter of the late Sipeli Simose and Sialevene Sipeli, and loving wife to the late Hivaua Tulisi. The family service will be held on Thursday 25 June, 6pm, at Church Unlimited, 3 Te Atatu Road, Glendene, followed by refreshments at the family home in Point Chevalier. The funeral service will be held on Friday 26 June, 11am, at Church Unlimited, followed by her burial at Waikumete Cemetery, and reception at Church Unlimited. For more information, please contact Fili 021 255 6399
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 25, 2020
