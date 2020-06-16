Home

Lychgate Funeral Home
cnr Willis & Aro Sts
Wellington, Wellington
04-385 0745
Krystyna (nee Skwarko) (Krystine) TOMASZYK

Krystyna (nee Skwarko) (Krystine) TOMASZYK Notice
TOMASZYK, Krystyna (Krystine) (nee Skwarko). On Saturday 13 June 2020. Beloved wife of the late Czeslaw. Much loved mother of Janina (Nina) and the late Krzysztof (Chris), mother in law of Darryl and Louise, Babcia of Ariana, Ethan, Samuel and Marek. A Requiem Mass will be held in St Mary of the Angels, Boulcott Street Wellington on Thursday 18 June, time to be confirmed. In lieu of flowers, donations to Mary Potter Hospice or the Polish School would be appreciated and can be left at the service. Messages for the Tomaszyk family can be sent C/- 306 Willis Street Wellington. "Time came to put aside familiar thoughts and words, to embark on a new journey." From "But a fleeting moment" by Krystine Tomaszyk Lychgate Funerals FDANZ (04) 3850745 www.lychgate.co.nz
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 16, 2020
