MCGUINNESS, Krystal Lloma. 29 March 1988 - 15 November 2020. Aged 32 Taken too soon after a short struggle with cancer, to be with her nana in heaven, cooking up a storm. Most wonderful mother to Skyla. Much loved daughter of Linda. Loving sister to Kyle and his partner Paige. Loving partner of Daniel. Best friend to Skyla's father Damien. We will miss her bubble happy personality. Krystal will be home for visitors from today. A service to celebrate her life will be held on Saturday 21st November, 1.30pm at Grahams Chapel, 31 West Street Pukekohe. Private cremation.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 18, 2020