ANTUNOVICH, Kruno. Passed away peacefully on 18 May 2019 after a short illness. Dearly loved husband of Anka, much loved father of Tonci, Marie and Gverino, and adored grandfather of Teodora and Thomas, Lea Gabriela, Hrvoje, Monika and Ilija. An honest hardworking man who loved his family, the land and his Drvenik. You will never be forgotten. Always in our hearts and loved forever. Special thanks to the staff at Seadrome Hospital for their kindness and tender care. A service for Kruno will be held in the Main Chapel of The Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive, Henderson on Saturday 25 May 2019 at 10.00am. Pocivao u miru Bozejem.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 21, 2019
