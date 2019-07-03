Home

Krugar HILLARY

Krugar HILLARY Notice
HILLARY, Krugar. Passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family on July 1, 2019, age 78. Beloved and most precious husband of Aileen, much loved father of Genevieve, Gavin and Tony. Most treasured dada of grandson, Patrick. Will be mourned by family and friends in India and abroad. A service to honour Krugar's life will be held at St Mark's Catholic Church, 334 Pakuranga Road, Pakuranga Heights, Auckland on Friday, July 5 at 11 am, followed by private cremation. Special thanks to our friends for all their support during this very difficult time.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 3, 2019
