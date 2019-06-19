|
HANHAM-MCILROY, Kristine. December 24th 1988 - June 14th 2019, aged 30years. "For we believe that Jesus died and rose again, and so we believe that God will bring with Jesus those who have fallen asleep in Him" 1 Thessalonians 4:14 Passed away suddenly. Much loved daughter of Beatrice Garces Hanham and Colin Lockett. Loved sister of Bruno Hanham. The Stevens family, Hanham Family and McIlroy family in New Zealand. The Garces family, Borongan family and Marchan family in the Philippines. A viewing will be held for Kristine for the day, 45 Keyte Street, Kensington, Whangarei, on Thursday, 20 June 2019 from 10am onwards. A funeral service will be held in the Chapel of Newberrys Funeral Home, 2 Moody Ave, Whau Valley, Whangarei at 10am on Friday 21 June 2019, followed by cremation at 2.30pm, at Maunu Crematorium.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 19, 2019
