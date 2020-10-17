|
KRALEVA, Krasimira (Krassy). At 52 years, suddenly passed away on the 14th October 2020. Dearly loved wife to Svetlozar and a much devoted mother to Vicky Kraleva and Tony Kralev. A funeral service will be held at Saint Heliers Presbyterian Church, 100 Saint Heliers Bay Road, St Heliers on Tuesday 20th October at 1:00pm. In lieu of flowers, all communication C/- the funeral home please. "In our hearts forever, we will miss and love you always."
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 17, 2020