Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020
1:00 p.m.
Saint Heliers Presbyterian Church
100 Saint Heliers Bay Road
St Heliers
Krasimira (Krassy) KRALEVA

Krasimira (Krassy) KRALEVA Notice
KRALEVA, Krasimira (Krassy). At 52 years, suddenly passed away on the 14th October 2020. Dearly loved wife to Svetlozar and a much devoted mother to Vicky Kraleva and Tony Kralev. A funeral service will be held at Saint Heliers Presbyterian Church, 100 Saint Heliers Bay Road, St Heliers on Tuesday 20th October at 1:00pm. In lieu of flowers, all communication C/- the funeral home please. "In our hearts forever, we will miss and love you always."



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 17, 2020
