UTUTAONGA, Kororia (nee Williams). Passed away peacefully at Whangarei Hospital 29th May 2019, aged 74 years. Wife of the late Frederick Ututaonga. Daughter of the late Harry and Polly Williams. Will be missed by her children William, Freda, Kiri, Katy, Sally, James and her many mokopuna, great, and great great mokopuna. Will also be sadly missed by her many other whangai children in the valley. Kororia's tangi is being held on the Waitangi marae. Her service will be held on the marae Saturday 1st June, 2019 at 12:00noon followed by burial at Te Matai Whetu Urupa, Tahuna road, Waitangi. Squire Funeral Services Kaikohe / Kawakawa
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 31, 2019
