Konstanty (Eric) ISAKOW


1927 - 2020
Konstanty (Eric) ISAKOW Notice
ISAKOW, Konstanty (Eric). RAF 707812 Rank: AC1 (Aircraftman 1 st class) Polish rank: szeregowi (private) Born October 28th , 1927 in Rudka, Poland. Passed away very peacefully at his home surrounded by his loving family on 28th , April 2020.Husband of the late Fayette, loving Dad of Kristine and Ann, father-in-law of David, devoted and much-loved grandpa of Peter, Amy, Katherine and Jonathon. Due to the current circumstances, a private cremation will take place, and a celebration of Eric's remarkable life will be held at a later date.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 1, 2020
