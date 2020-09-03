|
CHOIE, Kong Shee. Passed away peacefully on 1st September 2020, aged 93 years. Devoted wife of Choie Ken Jhing "Choie Jung" (deceased). Mother to Sally, Mary, Gilbert (deceased), Alma and Judy. Mother-in-law to Jack, Kevin, Danny and Ron. Grandmother to Elsa, Edward, Irene, Andrew, Joanne, Nelson, Raymond, Sharon, Alison, Graeme, Dennis, Chris, Natalie, Ray, Nick, Emma, Timothy, Sandra, Vicky and Tim. Loved great grandmother to eight great-grandchildren. The funeral will be held at Seddon Park Funeral Home on Saturday, 5 September 2020. Due to current restrictions, we need to keep a register of people attending this service. Please register attendance to: [email protected]; by 12pm Friday 4 September 2020.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 3, 2020