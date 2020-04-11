Home

Dil's Funeral Services Ltd
185 Schnapper Rock Rd
Auckland, Auckland
09-415 8720
Knighton John CHASE Notice
Passed in Auckland on Thursday 9 April 2020, aged 78 years. Beloved husband of Terry Chase. Dearly loved father of Jodie and Amanda. Adored Poppy of Flynn, Leo, Mac, Chase.
Due to current circumstances a private cremation will be held followed by a memorial service to celebrate John's life. For communication on memorial date send to Chase family 28a Waterview Road, Stanley Point, 0624. Thanks to the amazing staff of BUPA Beachhaven you made him smile.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 11, 2020
