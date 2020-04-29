|
RUIJNE, Klasina Cornelia (Inge) (nee Langeveld). Born November 05, 1934. Passed away on April 26, 2020. Passed away peacefully at Bethesda Care, Auckland. Much loved wife of Albert. Cherished mother to Evelyn and Edwin, Sonja and Reuben. Treasured Oma to Helena and Ben, Bronwyn and Sam, Bradley, Campbell, Kristen, Harrison and Josiah and Zipporah, Molly and Hakan, Toby and Rebecah, Annwyn and Elijah, Daisy. Great Oma to Maisy and Albert. "Let the morning bring me word of your unfailing love, for I have put my trust in you. Show me the way I should go, for to you I lift up my soul." Ps 143:8. A private graveyard service will be held on April 30. Celebration Service of Inge's life will be announced at a later date. Thanks to the loving care given by the doctor, nurses, care givers and staff of Bethesda Care, Wiri.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 29, 2020