SMINIA, Klaas. Peacefully at Victoria Place Resthome, Tokoroa on the 15th July 2019; in his 73rd year. Beloved son of the late Jan and the late Ida. Much loved by the Visser family and the Foote family. "With His Lord" A Service for Klaas will be held at the The Elim Church 276 Balmoral Drive, Tokoroa on Monday, the 22nd of July at 11:00 AM followed by the interment at The Leamington Public Cemetery, Cambridge. South Waikato Funeral Services Ltd, FDANZ P O Box 459, Tokoroa 3444
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 18, 2019