Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ensom Funeral Services
15 East Street
Papakura, Auckland 2110
09 299 6646
Service
Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Papakura Baptist Church
44 Clevedon Road
Papakura
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kitty HOWELL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kitty Olive (Kit) HOWELL

Add a Memory
Kitty Olive (Kit) HOWELL Notice
HOWELL, Kitty Olive (Kit). On 30th July 2020 at Summerset Karaka, aged 93 years. Beloved wife of the late Ron. Much loved mother of Phillip, Denise and the late Mark. Loved Grandma of Tim, Johnathan, Kirsten, Sarah and Alex and Great Grandma of Jake, Maverick, Aria, Indie, Hannah, Madison and Chloe. A service will be held in the Papakura Baptist Church, 44 Clevedon Road, Papakura on Tuesday 4th August 2020 at 11.00am prior to a private cremation. Ensom Funeral Services 15 East Street, Papakura, Auckland 2110 09 299 6646



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kitty's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -