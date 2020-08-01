|
HOWELL, Kitty Olive (Kit). On 30th July 2020 at Summerset Karaka, aged 93 years. Beloved wife of the late Ron. Much loved mother of Phillip, Denise and the late Mark. Loved Grandma of Tim, Johnathan, Kirsten, Sarah and Alex and Great Grandma of Jake, Maverick, Aria, Indie, Hannah, Madison and Chloe. A service will be held in the Papakura Baptist Church, 44 Clevedon Road, Papakura on Tuesday 4th August 2020 at 11.00am prior to a private cremation. Ensom Funeral Services 15 East Street, Papakura, Auckland 2110 09 299 6646
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 1, 2020