Morrison Funeral Home
220 Universal Drive
Henderson, Auckland 0610
(9) 836 0029
Kishor Dahyabhai PRAJAPATI

Kishor Dahyabhai PRAJAPATI Notice
PRAJAPATI, Kishor Dahyabhai. Born on 5th July 1959. Sadly passed away Sunday 16th June 2019 surrounded by his loved ones. Owner of the Punter's Dairy, Avondale. Loved son of Dahyabhai and Bhanuben. Brother of Dirubhai, Jayantibhai, Yogeshbhai and to his late sister Sarlaben. Loving father to Hamesh and husband to Kaylasben. A service will be held at Morrison Funeral Home, 22 Universal Drive on Tuesday 18th June at 3pm.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from June 17 to June 18, 2019
