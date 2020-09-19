Home

Osbornes Funeral Directors
197 Old Taupo Rd
Rotorua , Bay of Plenty
(07) 348 3600
Kirsty Elizabeth (Durward) GERLACH

Kirsty Elizabeth (Durward) GERLACH Notice
GERLACH, Kirsty Elizabeth (nee Durward). Kirsty stepped peacefully into Heaven on Sunday 13 September 2020. Aged 61 years. Much loved wife of Steve, treasured mother of Brandon and Jess, Sean, Cameron and Shelby, grandmother of little Hudson, and best friend of Benji. Beloved daughter of Lois and the late Peter Durward. Precious sister of Quentin, Jill, Callum, Laurie and Rowan, and especially loved by their families. "For your goodness and love pursue me all the days of my life. Then afterward, when my life is through, I'll return to your glorious presence to be forever with you." Psalm 23 v 6 (TPT) Kirsty's funeral service will be held in Rotorua on Tuesday 22 September (numbers will be subject to Covid restrictions). Communications to Jill on 021 645 079. Please see 'Prayers for Kirsty' facebook page for live- streaming details.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 19, 2020
