MELEISEA, Kirsten Sheree. Passed away peacefully on the 1 August 2019. Dearly loved wife of Vinny, Loving mother of Dylan, Luca and Ellee, treasured daughter, step daughter and daughter in law of Rosemary and Terry Wood, Barry and Lynn James and Lagi Meleisea. Sister and Sister in law of Melissa and Paul Lathwood and Aunty of Ashton and Paris. The celebration of Kirsten's life will be held in the Papatoetoe Seventh Day Adventist Church, 16 Puhinui Road, Papatoetoe on Wednesday 7 August at 12 noon. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made online to the Breast Cancer Foundation at bit.ly/ ksmeleisea0108
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 3, 2019