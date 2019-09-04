|
|
|
FAULL, Kirsten Agnes (nee Ries). Passed away at Ultimate Care Rhapsody on Monday 2 September 2019, aged 86 years. Loved wife of the late William (Bill) Alfred Faull. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Bruce and Andrea, Kieren and Ngaire, and the late Gail, Roberta (Robby) and Terry Finnigan. Much loved by her grandchildren and great- grandchildren. A service to celebrate Kirsten's life will be held at the Knox Church Community Centre, Grey Street, Waitara on Thursday 5 September 2019 at 1.00pm, followed by burial at Waitara Cemetery.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 4, 2019