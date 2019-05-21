Home

MITCHELL, Kiritokia (Chrissie). Passed away 19th May 2019 at Waitakere Hospital aged 79 years. Beloved wife of Fred E Mitchell. Cherished mother of Malcolm and his wife Ciesta. Beloved grandmother of her mokopuna Kaya. Treasured Aunty of her many nieces and nephews, relatives and friends. Dearly loved by her surviving sisters Helen, Mary, Taru, Phyllis and Judy. Karakia will be held this morning at Tipene Funerals Onehunga 10am after which Chrissie will be taken to Pawarenga, Taiao Marae to lay in state. Funeral details to follows.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 21, 2019
