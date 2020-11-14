|
LIMBACHIA, Kirit Kumar. On 13th November 2020 Kirit passed away peacefully at Mercy Hospice. Loved partner of Sarda Rupa, loving father of Jaime, Priya, Bhavina. Treasured grandfather to Eva, Aya, Jayden, Amaya and Mason. Much loved little brother of Kantilal, Pushpaben, Prabhaben and will be treasured and remembered by all of his loving Limbachia family. The service will be celebrated at The North Harbour Chapel of Dil's Funeral Services, 185 Schnapper Rock Road, Albany on Monday 16th November at 12.30pm, followed by a private cremation.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 14, 2020