CLARK-BELL, Kiri Phyllis. 13 September 1977 to 24 March 2020. Loved and cherished daughter of Perry and Maama Clark. Mother of Cody, Levi and twins Dennim and Kioni. Wife of Stephen. Sister to Sonia, Tania, Kade and Amber. The beaming bright light has gone out. The biggest heart, the beautiful smile and the warmest hugs. Her love for all will be sadly missed. A very special daughter. Because of the current situation a family service was held at her parents home on 26 March 2020. Internment was at Maromaku Valley Cemetery. Thank you all for the hundreds of messages received. These have lightened our burden. Arohanui! Perry and Maama Clark. 09-4334-713.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 28, 2020