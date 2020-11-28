|
MOODY, Kingsley Peter. February 22, 1952 - November 19, 2020. Much loved and respected by his family and friends, a mentor to many. Passed peacefully in North Shore Hospice. Grateful thanks to North Shore Hospital for the compassionate care given to Kingsley this year. Kingsley was farewelled by his family in a private ceremony. Toastmasters NZ is holding a memorial on 5th December, all welcome. For details contact Sharon, [email protected] Other messages to [email protected]
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 28, 2020