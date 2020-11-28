Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial service
Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020
Resources
More Obituaries for Kingsley MOODY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kingsley Peter MOODY


1952 - 2020
Add a Memory
Kingsley Peter MOODY Notice
MOODY, Kingsley Peter. February 22, 1952 - November 19, 2020. Much loved and respected by his family and friends, a mentor to many. Passed peacefully in North Shore Hospice. Grateful thanks to North Shore Hospital for the compassionate care given to Kingsley this year. Kingsley was farewelled by his family in a private ceremony. Toastmasters NZ is holding a memorial on 5th December, all welcome. For details contact Sharon, [email protected] Other messages to [email protected]
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kingsley's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -