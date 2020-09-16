|
|
|
HARRIS, Kim Ryland (Harry). A man with the biggest heart, loved by many. Sadly left us on September 7, 2020. Dearly loved son of Richard (deceased) and Mary. Much loved brother of Mark and Fiona, Rick and Vicky. Loved and best friend of Linda. Uncle of Ben and Nicole, Andy and Chon, Tom, Sam and Emma, Kirsty and Ben, Georgia, Sam, Lachie, Great Uncle to Noah and Isla. Brother-in-law of Anne and Ross, Hamish and Lynette. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, there will be a private service limited to family and close friends at St James Chapel, Hereworth School, Havelock North on Friday September 18, 2020 at 2.30 pm. The Service will be live- streamed, details will be found on social media or by contacting the family. Evans Funeral Services Ltd FDANZ www.evansfuneral.co.nz
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 16, 2020