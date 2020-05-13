|
TERRY, Kim Maree (nee Harris). Passed away peacefully after a courageous battle with illness on Sunday 10 May 2020. Much loved and loving wife of Mark for 14 years. Adored Mum of Zara. Dearly loved daughter of Bill and Fay and sister of Trudy. Sister-in-law of James, Carolyn and Mike. Loved aunty of Sophie, Jacob, Kate, Lauren and Cameron. Many thanks to all our wonderful friends for their love and support. Thanks to the staff at Hospice Waikato for their compassionate care. A private burial will take place on Monday 18 May.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 13, 2020