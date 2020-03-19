|
KINGI, Kim (nee Perkinson). Born May 5th, 1969. Passed away on March 17th, 2020 after a long brave battle with Cancer at home surrounded by her loving family, aged 50 years old. Very much- loved daughter of Phil and Barbara Perkinson. Much loved Mother of Joel, Ashley and Dakota. Much loved sister, aunty, cousin, mother in-law and friend to many. She found her angel wings and is now resting peacefully in heaven. Instead of flowers, private donations can be made to the Hospice in Kaitaia. Kimmy will lay at Whakapara Marae, 38 Puhipuhi Road, Whakapara on Friday 20th March. Service will be at 10am.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 19, 2020