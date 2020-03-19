Home

POWERED BY

Services
Service
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
10:00 a.m.
Whakapara Marae
38 Puhipuhi Road
Whakapara
View Map
Lying in State
Thursday, Mar. 19, 2020
Whakapara Marae
38 Puhipuhi Road
Whakapara
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kim KINGI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kim (Perkinson) KINGI


1969 - 2020
Add a Memory
Kim (Perkinson) KINGI Notice
KINGI, Kim (nee Perkinson). Born May 5th, 1969. Passed away on March 17th, 2020 after a long brave battle with Cancer at home surrounded by her loving family, aged 50 years old. Very much- loved daughter of Phil and Barbara Perkinson. Much loved Mother of Joel, Ashley and Dakota. Much loved sister, aunty, cousin, mother in-law and friend to many. She found her angel wings and is now resting peacefully in heaven. Instead of flowers, private donations can be made to the Hospice in Kaitaia. Kimmy will lay at Whakapara Marae, 38 Puhipuhi Road, Whakapara on Friday 20th March. Service will be at 10am.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kim's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -