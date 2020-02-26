|
GIRBIN, Kim. Born July 18, 1977. Passed away on February 22, 2020. Beloved Granddaughter of Les Hatfull and Rose. Much loved daughter of Janet (deceased). Loved sister of Sonja and her partner Steve, and aunty to Samantha. Beloved niece of Neil and Raewyn and Gaylene. Cousin to Thomas and Monique, Sophie, Nicola, Adele and Greg. We will never forget your fighting spirit, your ready smile, courage and energy will always be remembered by your loving family. Resting peacefully at last. Private cremation held. All correspondence to 23 Walton Ave Warkworth 0910. Ph 09-4250168.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 26, 2020