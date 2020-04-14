Home

Kim Dianna (McSweeney) THOMAS

Kim Dianna (McSweeney) THOMAS Notice
THOMAS, Kim Dianna (nee McSweeney). Kim sadly passed away peacefully at home on 9th April 2020 following a long battle with cancer, aged 54 years. Dearly loved wife of Martin and devoted, loving mother of Grace. Much loved sister and sister in-law to John and Diane,very special aunt to Ryan, George and Eden and dear friend to Nita. As per Kim's wish there will be no funeral service. While our hearts are overwhelmed with sadness, we are comforted that you are no longer in pain. You fought an incredible battle. Rest now and be at peace. Fly free Kimmy. State Of Grace 0800 764 722



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 14, 2020
