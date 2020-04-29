Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Kim FARRELL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kim Cherie FARRELL

Add a Memory
Kim Cherie FARRELL Notice
FARRELL, Kim Cherie. Passed away unexpectedly at her home on the 25th April 2020, aged 56 years. Dearly loved mum of Lindsey, Roxanne and Casey. Loved nana of Chevana and Cooper. Loved daughter of Pattie and the late Allen. Loved sister of Shane and Anna, Chrissy and Kevin Foley. Loving aunty to her nieces and nephews. 'To well loved to ever be forgotten' A memorial service for Kim will be held at a later date. All correspondence to the Farrell/Dunn family C/- PO Box 276 Hamilton 3240 or [email protected] Woolerton's Funeral Home FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kim's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -