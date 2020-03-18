Home

Morrison Funeral Directors
220 Universal Dve
Auckland, Auckland
09-836 0029
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
12:30 p.m.
1934 - 2020
CHAN, Kevin Won (Kevin Chan). Born March 13, 1934. Passed away on March 13, 2020. Older brother to Chin and Bryan. Loving father and father in law to Gah and Selina, Gee and Rob. Fun, loving and memorable Goong Goong to Alicia, Suzie, Ryan, Emma and Robbie. We will miss your yummy fried rice, rubbish tidy ups and leisurely driving. Enjoy your long walks in heaven x In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Heart Foundation. A service will be held at the Main Chapel, Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive, Henderson on Saturday 21st March at 12.30pm.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 18, 2020
