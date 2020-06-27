Home

Wednesday, Jul. 1, 2020
1:30 p.m.
Hamilton Park Crematorium Chapel
Morrinsville Road
Newstead, Hamilton
Kevin Wilson BLANK

Kevin Wilson BLANK Notice
BLANK, Kevin Wilson. On 25 June 2020 peacefully at Waikato Hospital surrounded by his family aged 71 years. Beloved husband of Lesley Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Craig and Louise, Lisa and Tony, the late Matt, Mel and Brad, Marnie and Shawn. Adored Grandad of Cheyanne, Kyra, Jade, Stevie-Rose. A service for Kevin will be held at Hamilton Park Crematorium Chapel, Morrinsville Road, Newstead, Hamilton, on Wednesday, 1 July 2020at 1.30pm. All communications to the Blank family C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton, 3242.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 27, 2020
