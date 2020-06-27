|
BLANK, Kevin Wilson. On 25 June 2020 peacefully at Waikato Hospital surrounded by his family aged 71 years. Beloved husband of Lesley Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Craig and Louise, Lisa and Tony, the late Matt, Mel and Brad, Marnie and Shawn. Adored Grandad of Cheyanne, Kyra, Jade, Stevie-Rose. A service for Kevin will be held at Hamilton Park Crematorium Chapel, Morrinsville Road, Newstead, Hamilton, on Wednesday, 1 July 2020at 1.30pm. All communications to the Blank family C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton, 3242.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 27, 2020