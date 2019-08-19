|
|
|
WRIGHT, Kevin William. On August 17th 2019 peacefully at home in Waihi Beach. Aged 75 years. Dearly loved husband of Laurell Cullen-Wright. Loved and respected of father and father in-law of Sean and Janelle, Mark and Melissa, Shelley, Craig and Shona and Kerrilee. Loved and adored poppa of Liam, Josh, Alex, Jamee, Cody, Luke, Jacob, Pieta, Summer, Emma, Skylar and Abby. A service to celebrate Kevin's life will be held at Waihi Beach RSA, Beach Rd, Waihi Beach on Wednesday August 21st at 1pm followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations to Waipuna Hospice would be appreciated or may be left at the service. Communications to the Wright family, PO Box 108 Waihi 3641.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 19, 2019