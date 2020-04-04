|
McLEAN, Kevin William. Unexpectedly at home, on 2nd April 2020. Twin of the late Kathleen, brother of the late James, Jack, Dick, Don, Gilbert, Terrence (Mick), Mary, Annette and Eileen. Kevin was the last member of the James and Eileen McLean family, and a loved uncle of all his nieces and nephews and their families. Due to the Covid-19 situation Kevin will be privately cremated, and service to celebrate his life will be held at a later date.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 4, 2020